5 injured in crash in San Francisco's Mission District, fire officials say

The incident happened on Mission Street between 22nd and 24th streets.
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.
Two people suffered minor injuries. The other three are in critical condition, SFFD said.
⚠️ AVOID THE AREA ⚠️— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 13, 2020
Please Avoid Mission St. between 22nd & 23rd Streets as we conduct an injury collision investigation. Updates will follow. #SF #SanFrancisco #SFPD pic.twitter.com/r0tdQeiHgi
ALERTSF: Avoid the area of Mission Street (between 22nd & 24th Streets) due to Police Activity. Emergency crews are on scene. https://t.co/GYLyp7pwq7— San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) February 13, 2020
