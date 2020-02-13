5 injured in crash in San Francisco's Mission District, fire officials say

⚠️ AVOID THE AREA ⚠️



Please Avoid Mission St. between 22nd & 23rd Streets as we conduct an injury collision investigation. Updates will follow. #SF #SanFrancisco #SFPD pic.twitter.com/r0tdQeiHgi — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 13, 2020

ALERTSF: Avoid the area of Mission Street (between 22nd & 24th Streets) due to Police Activity. Emergency crews are on scene. https://t.co/GYLyp7pwq7 — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) February 13, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Three pedestrians and two others inside of a car are injured after a crash in San Francisco Wednesday evening, according to San Francisco fire officials.The incident happened on Mission Street between 22nd and 24th streets.Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.Two people suffered minor injuries. The other three are in critical condition, SFFD said.