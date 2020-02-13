5 injured in crash in San Francisco's Mission District, fire officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Three pedestrians and two others inside of a car are injured after a crash in San Francisco Wednesday evening, according to San Francisco fire officials.

The incident happened on Mission Street between 22nd and 24th streets.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

Two people suffered minor injuries. The other three are in critical condition, SFFD said.




Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mission districtsan franciscopedestrian struckpedestrian injuredcollision
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 organizations subpoenaed in SF public corruption investigation
Proposal would reimburse SF car break-in victims for shattered glass
SFO's SkyTerrace observation deck opens Friday
Coronavirus: East Bay Mom stranded on cruise ship in Asia
Sammy Hagar talks life, family and business
5 test negative for coronavirus at Travis Air Force Base
7 On Your Side, experts to hold tax hotline to answer questions today
Show More
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
﻿Rescued CA bear gets new home at Texas sanctuary
Yosemite's "firefall" phenomenon may not appear this year
Sierra snowpack remains below average
More TOP STORIES News