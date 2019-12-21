Fire that kills 6, injures 13 worst in Las Vegas history, officials say

This photo provided by the Las Vegas Fire Department, firefighters work the scene of a fire at a three-story apartment complex early Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire Department via AP)

LAS VEGAS -- Six people were killed and 13 injured after a fire Saturday morning in a three-story apartment complex in downtown Las Vegas, authorities said.

The fire department earlier said five of the injured were in critical condition and that several residents were hanging out of windows as firefighters arrived. Several jumped and were injured, the department said.

The fire was in a first-floor unit of the Alpine Motel Apartments, the department said.

Investigators said it was an accidental fire caused by a stove, and residents told police there was no heat in the building.

This is the worst fatal fire in Las Vegas Fire Department history.

Homicide and coroner investigators were at the scene but that is standard for fatal fires in Las Vegas, the fire department said.

The department said 30 to 35 people were displaced and the Southern Nevada Red Cross said it sent personnel to provide assistance.

No firefighters were injured.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nevadalas vegasfatal fireapartment fireu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community rallies behind Menlo Park parents, both fighting cancer
Bay Area stores prepare for Super Saturday holiday shoppers
Crane crash causes gridlock on Hwy 237 in San Jose
Only on 7: Parents of SF defendant in Italian police officer's death discuss strategy with I-Team
AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, cloudy skies, then showers tonight
Heartwarming reunions fill SFO's arrivals terminal
Ameritech Financial CEO pleads guilty to wire fraud, money laundering
Show More
Sonoma Sheriff releases video of deadly arrest
Police investigate death of 7-year-old boy at San Rafael elementary school
Driver hit girl because she believed she was Mexican: Police
'Togo' a new Disney classic.
Alameda Co. food bank $2.5 million short of fundraising goal
More TOP STORIES News