Southbound I-680 to close in Pleasanton between I-580 and Koopman Road for road work

Caltrans will close southbound Interstate 680 in Pleasanton between Interstate 580 and Koopman Road from Friday through Monday for road work.

Caltrans will close southbound Interstate 680 in Pleasanton between Interstate 580 and Koopman Road from Friday through Monday for road work.

Caltrans will close southbound Interstate 680 in Pleasanton between Interstate 580 and Koopman Road from Friday through Monday for road work.

Caltrans will close southbound Interstate 680 in Pleasanton between Interstate 580 and Koopman Road from Friday through Monday for road work.

PLEASANTON, Calif. -- Caltrans will close southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasanton between Interstate Highway 580 and Koopman Road from Friday through Monday for road work.

Caltrans crews will replace a portion of the existing deteriorated roadway with new pavement. The work will enhance motorist safety while reducing the number of nightly closures needed on the project.

The southbound highway lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. Northbound I-680 will remain open and will not be affected by the closure.

The closure had to be rescheduled twice due to rain, first in January and then again last month.

Caltrans said in a statement that all entrances to the city of Dublin from I-580 and I-680 will be open during this weekend's closure. The city's St. Patrick's Day events will be held as usual on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, click here.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live