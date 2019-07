7 victims remain hospitalized from Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

Of the 7 patients,

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- As of Wednesday, seven people remain hospitalized from their injuries from the Gilroy Garlic Festival after one patient was discharged from Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, according to officials from local hospitals.Of the seven patients, one is in serious condition, two are in fair condition and two are in stable condition.Two other patients asked for no information to be released.Four of the patients are being treated at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center; two patients remain at Stanford Medical Center and one male patient is at San Jose Regional Medical Center.Both patients in serious condition are at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.Three people have died and several more were injured following the shooting Sunday night at the Garlic Festival in Gilroy.Several GoFundMe campaigns have been set up to raise money for the victims and their families.