Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Gilroy Shooting: Trauma doctor comments on 'innocence lost' with children affected by deadly attack at garlic festival

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- One of the doctors treating patients from the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting talks about the emotioanal challenges that children face after such a traumatic experience.

RELATED: 6-year-old boy, 13-year-old girl, man in 20s identified as victims killed in attack at annual California event

Dr. Adella Garland, the Trauma Medical Director at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, and trauma surgeon with three decades of experience was asked in a press conference about the difficulties with treating injured children.

She says it goes far beyond the physical injuries.

"There is a special poignant feeling that you get when there's a child who is injured because it is a time of innocence lost," Garland said.

RELATED: 'I feel like he made eye contact with me': Witness describes Gilroy shooting

She paused and continued, "You know before that time, they were just thinking about how garlic ice cream would taste. And now their lives are changed forever by this experience."

Watch the video posted above to hear the full quote from Dr. Garland.

Get the latest on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroysanta claragilroy garlic festival shooting
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
Boy, teen girl, man ID'd as victims killed in Gilroy shooting
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting
What to do in a mass shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting
Boy, teen girl, man ID'd as victims killed in Gilroy shooting
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
Garlic festival shooting: Witnesses describe how girl saved toddler
Get help with mental health issues
49ers hold moment of silence for deadly Gilroy shooting
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny days ahead with more warm weather on the horizon
Show More
Italy judge: Bay Area teen claims he knifed officer in self-defense
What to do in a mass shooting
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting chaos captured in witness videos
Witness says Gilroy shooter 'made eye contact with me'
Garlic Festival Shooting: Band recalls gunshots while they were on stage
More TOP STORIES News