WATCH LIVE: Hospital officials give update on injuries sustained in Gilroy shooting

A 6-year-old boy, 13-year-old girl and a man in his 20s were the victims killed, according to police.
The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Santino William Legan, according to police.
Police say the gun Legan used an AK-47 style assault rifle that he purchased legally in Nevada on July 9.
ATF and police are searching a home belonging to Legan's father in Churchill Place in Gilroy. The home is about a mile away from Christmas Hill Park, where the shootings took place.
Officials report the shooting, which left several people hospitalized, was reported around 5:40 p.m.
At least 25 people were sent to the hospital, according to representatives from four area hospitals. St. Louise Regional Hospital said one patient was among the dead. Of the injured patients, at least 12 were being treated for gunshot wounds, while the others had non-gunshot-related injuries.
Police Chief Scot Smithee says the shooting took place on north side of the festival. Officers were in the area and engaged with the suspect who had a rifle. The suspect was shot and killed.
Chief Smithee says the closest team of officers responded immediately when calls came in about shots fired. They were there and engaged with the suspect, who was armed with an assault-type rifle, in less than a minute.
"As soon as he saw the officers he engaged the officers and fired at the officers with that rifle," he said.
Smithee added, "Despite the fact that they were outgunned with their handguns against a rifle, those three officers were able to fatally wound that suspect and the event ended very quickly."
According to the chief, the suspect got inside the event through the creek and used an unknown tool to cut into the fence.
Smithee says they're looking for a possible second suspect, who may have accompanied the gunman. He says a search is underway to find that person.
A motive for the shooting is not known.
Gilroy police are asking any witnesses who have not contacted them yet to call 408-846-0583. They advise anyone looking to reunite with a loved one to call 408-846-0584.
The ATF reported in a tweet that the agency's San Francisco Field Division is responding to the shooting.
Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a statement on Twitter, saying the shooting was "nothing short of horrific."
President Trump tweeted about the shooting, telling his followers to "be careful and safe!"
Senator Kamala Harris says her office is monitoring the situation, "Grateful to first responders who are on the scene in Gilroy and keeping those injured by such senseless violence in my thoughts. My office is closely monitoring the situation."
Video on social media sites showed people running for safety at the festival.
The shooting occurred during the annual three-day celebration featuring food, cooking competitions and music that attracts more than 100,000 people.
