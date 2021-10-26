Massive toilet paper spill creates 'traffic hazard' on NB 880 in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- A massive spillage of toilet paper caused traffic delays on Highway 880 in San Leandro Monday.

Video from SKY7 shows hundreds of rolls strewn across the freeway, just south of Marina Boulevard.

The mess was spread out about 100 yards.

Officials deemed it a "traffic hazard."

Traffic was slow, but there were no major backups.

It's unclear exactly how the toilet paper rolls ended up there. By the time our chopper was over the scene, it appeared the truck that was carrying them was long gone.

This comes at a time when many items have been in short supply due to the pandemic, including toilet paper.

