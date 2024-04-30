'9-1-1' wild wedding drama: Who goes missing? EXCLUSIVE

New details on this week's episode from Angela Bassett, Oliver Stark and the "9-1-1" cast.

Los Angeles -- "It's a beautiful day to be shooting an episode that I think our audiences have wanted for a long time."

That's how Aisha Hinds greeted On The Red Carpet exclusively to the set of "9-1-1" as the cast filmed some pivotal scenes for Maddie and Chimney's wedding.

"I can't really tell you what's happening in this episode but as you can tell there's a lot of chaos going on," Ryan Guzman teased.

Angela Bassett was a little more forthcoming.

"Is it a runaway bride? Runaway groom? Or is it abducted bride? Abducted groom? Remains to be seen."

Here's what we do know. Maddie and Chimney's wedding day has finally arrived. But he's late and Maddie is freaking out. Buck and Eddie show up looking disheveled and disoriented and when Maddie asks them where Chimney is, they say "it's complicated."

That means it's time for the 118 to rush to the rescue to find their guy and get him to the altar.

"It's all about love and it's a celebration of that. And listen, it's 911 so typically it comes with a fair amount of chaos," Oliver Stark said. "But I think it's a very character focused episode as this episode is what it should be."

Will these two beloved characters finally walk down the aisle? We'll all get the answers Thursday at 8pm EST/7pm CST on ABC.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.