9 cars have tires slashed in San Francisco's Noe Valley Neighborhood

At least nine cars had their tires slashed in the Noe Valley neighborhood at Cesar Chavez and Castro St.

SAN FRANISCO (KGO) -- Neighbors in San Francisco had a rude awakening Monday morning. At least nine cars had their tires slashed in the Noe Valley neighborhood at Cesar Chavez and Castro St.

Police say 18 tires total were ruined.

They got the call at around 9:30 Monday morning, some neighbors were out on the streets wondering how to get to work.

"It's super frustrating, it's a Monday morning, it's obviously the worst time to have that happen and there's an epidemic of property crimes in this city," said San Francisco resident Chris Ridley.

Police canvassed the area for more vandalism, and are checking for surveillance in the area.

No one has been arrested.
