Society

Man, 90, shames AT&T into upgrading his internet through newspaper ads

Want faster internet? All it takes is a $10,000 ad in the Wall Street Journal
LOS ANGELES -- A 90-year-old man was so irked by slow internet at his home, that he took out two newspaper ads to shame the CEO of AT&T into fixing it.

And it worked.

Aaron Epstein paid $10,000 for the ads to run in the Wall Street Journal, accusing AT&T of short-changing residents who need fast internet service.

A day later, servicemen showed up at Epstein's Los Angeles home.

"At noontime I'm eating my lunch, the front doorbell rings," Epstein said. "There's two men in AT&T uniforms wearing boots that you climb poles in. Saying we're here to install the fiber optics line behind your house."

"I thought well, bingo."

To his delight, less than a week later, Epstein's home now has AT&T fiber service with blazing-fast internet speeds.

AT&T said in a statement: "Earlier this week, we completed our planned expansion of AT&T Fiber in this customer's neighborhood, and we were pleased to provide him the upgrade he wanted."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angelesinternetat&twall street journalu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fight over witnesses could delay Trump impeachment trial conclusion
Company issues statement after controversial Bay Area job posting
New detail in expletive-laced call between Trump, McCarthy during riot
Earthquake in Japan hits NE coast; no tsunami alert
1st day of COVID-19 vaccine delivery at CVS, other pharmacies
Which GOP senators are seen as possible votes against Trump?
Marin couple shorted $500K in appraisal, say race was a factor
Show More
Doctor argues CDC's plan to reopen schools is 'big disappointment'
California expanding vaccine eligibility in March
Last 'Jeopardy!' champion during Alex Trebek's tenure, dies at age 24
Map shows private schools reopening where public schools aren't
Oakland celebrates Lunar New Year amid calls for police support
More TOP STORIES News