Man wanted for stealing $3,000 worth of cigarettes from Petaluma store

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) -- A thief made off with thousands of dollars of cigarettes from a Petaluma gas station.

Surveillance images show the suspect at a Texaco station on Petaluma Boulevard South near G street Friday night.

The store owner says the man grabbed an entire display rack with about 30 cartons on it and ran out of the store.

He then got into a red, four-door car and took off.

The store owner says each carton goes for about $100 so when you do the math that's about a $3,000 loss.

The suspect is described as a white man between 35 and 40 years old with a full beard.

He was about six feet one inches tall and weighed around 200 pounds.
