Man wanted for stealing $3,000 worth of cigarettes from Petaluma store

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) -- A thief made off with thousands of dollars of cigarettes from a Petaluma gas station.Surveillance images show the suspect at a Texaco station on Petaluma Boulevard South near G street Friday night.The store owner says the man grabbed an entire display rack with about 30 cartons on it and ran out of the store.He then got into a red, four-door car and took off.The store owner says each carton goes for about $100 so when you do the math that's about a $3,000 loss.The suspect is described as a white man between 35 and 40 years old with a full beard.He was about six feet one inches tall and weighed around 200 pounds.