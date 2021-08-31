Education

Rowing changed kids' lives on Chicago's West Side decades ago, now the program's coming to Oakland

Documentary highlights the role rowing played in changing the lives of inner city kids in Chicago.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Rowing program for kids led by Olympic coach coming to Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Twenty years ago, a group of kids, some of them gang members from the West Side of Chicago, did something that would forever change their lives. They took up the sport of rowing. A book deal and a documentary later followed and now they are giving other inner city kids the same opportunity given to them.

As narrated in the film, "A Most Beautiful Thing," the West Side of Chicago in the late 1990s was plagued by gun violence and crime.

"It was one of those neighborhoods where you hear gunshots when you sleep," explained Arshay Cooper who wrote a book about his experience as an unlikely rower. He told us instead of picking colleges, many young men like him were wondering what gang to join. But that was about to change.

"I walked into the lunchroom one day and there was this boat and this lady walked up to me and said hey, would you like to join the crew team. I said, crew?" added Cooper.

The documentary talks about their skepticism.

"You're going to take a group of West Side kids to the lake. Nah, that's not going to work," one of the former rowing team members recalled.

WATCH: Young fan writes 20 letters to NFL players, and it was these two 49ers stars who responded
EMBED More News Videos

Here's how 49ers stars Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle brightened a young fan's days during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.



"I've seen all these guys from different gangs and these guys were sons of drug addicts, sons of drug dealers, sons of prisoners and I said this is going to be interesting," expressed Cooper who attended Manley Career Academy High School.

"There was something about the water that gave us peace and we all needed that," another team member added.

All of the team members eventually became successful entrepreneurs, their stories told over and over again on the West Side.

Right after the book came out, just as there was talk of making a movie of their lives, the team decided it was time to get back to rowing 20 years later. There was only one guy who could get them into shape

"I have my little megaphone here." That somebody was none other than Mike Teti, the U.S. Olympic rowing coach.

RELATED: 94-year-old woman graduates from high school after dropping out during WWII

"So they called me and I said sure you know and next thing I know they were out here in Oakland," explained Teti.

A partnership was formed. Today the team and coach Teti, are helping to train kids from five inner city neighborhoods, including one in Oakland, starting in October.

"We have inner city kids that don't have the means or wouldn't have the means to participate in our sport so we're going to provide that," added Coach Teti.

"We want our sport to reflect the diversity in this country, because we believe this sport can change lives," expressed Cooper.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagooaklandeducationhigh school sportsgangrowing
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News