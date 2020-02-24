Recent ABC7 contests, promotions, sweepstakes winners

- Live with Kelly & Ryan - Post Oscars Gift Pack (Michael L. from San Carlos)
- Live with Kelly & Ryan - Post Oscars Gift Pack (Donna D. from El Cerrito)
- Live with Kelly & Ryan - Post Oscars Gift Pack (Jennifer W. from Pleasant Hill)
- Live with Kelly & Ryan - Post Oscars Gift Pack (Jamaica K. from Oakland)
- Live with Kelly & Ryan - Post Oscars Gift Pack (Heather R. from Brentwood)
- Aloha Fridays January (Brian C. from Daly City)
- Aloha Fridays December (Sherrie W. from Concord)
- Chase Center - Michael Bublé (Tricia T. from San Jose)
- Golden Gate Kennel Club Dog Show (Suzanne E. from Oakland)
- Golden Gate Kennel Club Dog Show (Jane K. from San Jose)
- Golden Gate Kennel Club Dog Show (Caroline G. from Concord)
- Golden Gate Kennel Club Dog Show (Debbie B. from Gilroy)
- Golden Gate Kennel Club Dog Show (Susan R. from Redwood City)
- Silicon Valley Auto Show (Karin R. from Los Gatos)
- Silicon Valley Auto Show (Marcos A. from San Leandro)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - Hella Mega (Jeni P. from Saratoga)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - Journey at Concord Pavilion (Christine F. from Pleasanton)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - Def Leppard & Motley Crue (Sandra B. from Albany)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - Doobie Brothers & Rick Springfield (Susan V. from San Francisco)
- Cirque du Soleil AMALUNA (Frank P. from Dublin)
- Chase Center - Michael Bublé (Frank Z. from Danville)
- Aloha Fridays November (Judi P. from Millbrae)
- Shen Yun (Richard P. from Stanford)
- Cirque du Soleil AMALUNA (Tamara B. from Palo Alto)
- Aloha Fridays October (Jessica D. from Napa)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - Santana(Lisa B. from San Francisco)
- 2019 American Music Awards - Trip for Two (Jackie R., Jr. from Antioch)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - Eagles (Colette C. from San Ramon)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - Sara Bareilles (Danielle B. from South San Francisco)
- Live Nation Hot Topics- Cirque du Soleil AMALUNA (Kevin D. from Union City)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - Madonna Crave VIP (Thomas S. from San Jose)
- Aloha Fridays September (Heather H. from Pacifica)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - The Who (Lyle N. from Danville)
- Chase Center - Eric Church Double Down Tour (Randy F. from San Francisco)
- Aloha Fridays August (Judith G. from El Cerrito)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band (Kirk M. from San Jose)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - Zac Brown Band (Lara Z. from So. San Francisco)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - Dierks Bentley Seven Peaks VIP Experience (Bernadette S. from So. San Francisco)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - Heart (Robert S. from Sunnyvale)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - Dierks Bentley (Pamela W. from Windsor)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - Smashing Pumpkins (Kathy P. from Santa Rosa)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - Santana (Christine W. from Brentwood)
- Aloha Fridays July (Ryan J. from Castro Valley)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - Lynyrd Skynyrd/ZZ Top (Elyse N. from San Leandro)
- Live Nation - Concord Jazz Festival (Darryl S. from San Leandro)
- Live Nation - Concord Jazz Festival (Maribel P. from San Francisco)
- Live Nation - Concord Jazz Festival (Gladys C. from Santa Clara)
- Live Nation - Concord Jazz Festival (Charlene S. from El Sobrante)
- Live Nation - Concord Jazz Festival (Wen-Chi T. from Los Altos)
- Disneyland Resort Summer Giveaway (Claudia A. from South San Francisco)
- Disneyland Resort Summer Giveaway (Jane T. from Saratoga)
- Disneyland Resort Summer Giveaway (Christy T. from San Jose)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - Concord Jazz Festival VIP Package (Robyn J. from Sonoma)
- CA Academy of Sciences - 7 Passes (Lesley C. from South San Francisco)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - Bryan Adams (Davina A. from Union City)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - The Doobie Brothers (Karen F. from Vallejo)
- Aloha Fridays June (Alex S. from Oakland)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - Rascal Flatts VIP Experience (James L. from Millbrae)
- SF Dungeons at Fisherman's Wharf (Kristina S. from San Pablo)
- SF Dungeons at Fisherman's Wharf (Frank T. from San Francisco)
- SF Dungeons at Fisherman's Wharf (Marie C. from San Francisco)
- SF Dungeons at Fisherman's Wharf (Mike L. from Alameda)
- Aloha Fridays May (Cassidy S. from Santa Rosa)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - 4th of July Spectacular (Michael B. from San Francisco)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - Santana & The Doobie Brothers (Mike E. from San Francisco)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band (Richard L. from Fremont)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - Dead & Co. (Pamela S. from Sunnyvale)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - Game of Thrones Concert Experience (Simon Q. from San Francisco)
- Live Nation - Jeff Lynne's ELO (Tracy D. from Oakland)
- Alameda County Fair - Family Four-Pack (Nelson E. from Daly City)
- Alameda County Fair - Family Four-Pack (Tom L. from Danville)
- Alameda County Fair - Family Four-Pack (Frank Z. from Danville)
- Alameda County Fair - Family Four-Pack (Glen S. from Hercules)
- Alameda County Fair - Family Four-Pack (Cassandra R. from Oakland)
- Alameda County Fair - Family Four-Pack (Jane S. from Oakland)
- Alameda County Fair - Family Four-Pack (Erik O. from San Jose)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - $20 All-In/Hootie & The Blowfish (Joanne S. from Santa Clara)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - $20 All-In/Luke Bryan (Tony M. from Hayward)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - $20 All-In/NKOTB (Christina R. from Vallejo)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - $20 All-In/Train & Goo Goo Dolls (Cheryl O. from Fairfield)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - $20 All-In/Florence + The Machine (Kevin F. from Fairfield)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - $20 All-In/NKOTB (Alicia H. from Antioch)
- Aloha Fridays April (Angelina C. from Dublin)
- Chase Center - Eric Church Double Down Tour (Jeannette A. from Fremont)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - Eric Clapton (Victoria M. from Concord)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - Concord Jazz Festival (Simon L. from Daly City)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - Country Megaticket (Nancy F. from Santa Clara)
- Live Nation Hot Topics - Florence + The Machine (Charles W. from San Jose)
- Live Nation - Eagles Greatest Hits Getaway (Diane C. from Moraga)
Recent ABC7 contests, promotions, sweepstakes winners
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here are the winners for all recent ABC7 contests, promotions and sweepstakes. They are listed for at least thirty (30) days after the winner(s) are notified or announced.
