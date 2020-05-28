Kansas soldier stops active shooter, credited with saving 'countless lives'

KANSAS CITY, Kansas -- Authorities in Kansas are praising a soldier for stopping an active shooter.

According to KMBC-TV, the suspect was firing guns at passing cars on Centennial Bridge in Leavenworth Wednesday morning when the soldier, who was in traffic, drove into him.

Police received reports of gunshots fired on the bridge and had initially thought they were a case of road rage.

Officials said the shooter used both a hand gun and semi-automatic rifle.

Authorities credit the Fort Leavenworth soldier's action with saving countless lives.

"As it turned out and the investigation unfolded, we learned that this was an active shooter with multiple weapons on the bridge firing at cars with no particular association," Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said. "There was an active duty soldier assigned to Fort Leavenworth waiting in traffic behind the event, saw the event unfold, determined there was an active shooter and intervened by striking the shooter with his vehicle, causing him to be critically injured, but ending the encounter with the active shooter and likely saving countless lives."

The suspect was pinned under a car when authorities arrived.

Police also found a victim, another active duty soldier at Fort Leavenworth, on the scene who had been shot.

Both the victim and shooter were taken to a Kansas City hospital in serious condition.

Kitchens told KMBC the suspected shooter is a Platte County, Missouri resident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kansassoldiersactive shooter
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Violence again rocks Minneapolis after man's death
SF preschool makes major changes to reopen safely
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
WATCH TODAY: 'Education: A Bay Area Conversation'
Are you ready? Mixture of excitement, worry as people brace for return to work
ABC7 News reporter records diary of 1st dental visit since coronavirus outbreak
Crowds flock to Shoe Palace as Bay Area mall reopens for 1st time in months
Show More
Black Lives Matter demonstrators shut down busy LA freeway in protest of George Floyd death
We break down Bay Area counties with most, least COVID-19 cases
Napa art gallery reopens after threatening lawsuit
1 hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Hayward, police say
East Bay gym owner defies shelter-in-place, reopens amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News