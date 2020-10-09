Sports

WATCH TODAY: Investment group to give update on proposal for Black-owned NFL expansion team in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A group aiming to create an African American majority-owned NFL expansion team will hold a news conference today. Participants will include Raymond "Ray" Bobbitt of the African American Sports and Entertainment Group (or AASEG), developer Alan Dones, former Oakland city manager Robert Bobb, and sports agent Bill Duffy.

Bobbitt says they submitted a plan to the NFL in June and received a favorable response a month later, in which the league provided a framework for how the AASEG should proceed.

The group is considering a community-ownership model, similar to that of the Green Bay Packers.

The multi-billion dollar plan also includes building up the Hegenberger Corridor and surrounding neighbors of East Oakland. They envision an education center, museum, convention center and longer-term, more housing.

If the plan is approved, it would still be several years before a team plays in Oakland. But AASEG already has strong community support, including the likes of the Oakland Black Chamber of Commerce, several unions and city government.

Watch the news conferene at 11 a.m. in the media player above or on Facebook and YouTube.
