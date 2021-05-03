Oakland high school students march in honor of man who died in Alameda police custody

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the East Bay, high school students marched in honor of 26-year-old Mario Gonzalez, a man killed after being pinned down by Alameda police officers last month.

RELATED: Family to file civil rights lawsuit against Alameda police in death Mario Gonzalez

The students from Oakland Technical High School kicked off the march at 4 p.m. at the Oscar Grant Plaza at Fruitvale BART station.

Their final destination was Alameda Police Department.

ABC7 News spoke to the student who was the lead organizer behind the event.

At least 100 Oakland high school students walked from Fruitvale BART Station to Alameda police headquarters in honor of Mario Gonzalez, who died in Alameda police officers' custody in April.



