Water service back for Alamo residents after massive water break flooded streets, EBMUD says

Hemme Avenue remains closed, but the agency said it is expected to reopen on Sunday
By and Leslie Brinkley
Massive water main break floods streets in Alamo

ALAMO, Calif. (KGO) -- Water service is back for nearly 180 Alamo residents after a massive water break flooded streets Friday morning.

The East Bay Municipal Utility District told ABC7 News on Saturday crews are finishing up the repair, then will backfill the hole.

Hemme Avenue between Danville Blvd and the Iron Horse Trail remains closed, but the agency said it is expected to reopen on Sunday.



On Friday, East Bay MUD said an 8-inch asbestos cement main broke in the area of Hemme Avenue and Danville Boulevard. It was installed in the 1950s and the age of the pipe likely contributed to it bursting, officials said.
VIDEO: Massive water main break floods Alamo neighborhood
A massive water main break has triggered flooding in an Alamo neighborhood. The main broke after midnight and at least 180 homes have been impacted.



Water gushed for hours as crews attempted to access the main valve that was buried under mud.

East Bay MUD was alerted at 12:44 a.m. on Friday, and the first crew was on the scene at 1:23 a.m. The water was finally shut off before 11 a.m.

Nearly 180 households were impacted.

There is no estimate as to how much water was lost.
This is the third water main break in Alamo in the past week.





Video above is from Friday's story

