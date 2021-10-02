Water service back for Alamo residents after massive water break flooded streets, EBMUD says

#Alamo update: Great news! Water is back in service for 179 customers. EBMUD crews worked overnight on this complicated repair. Hemme Ave remains closed between Danville Blvd and the Iron Horse Trail. @abc7newsbayarea @nbcbayarea @KTVU @kron4news @KPIXDesk @KCBSRadio pic.twitter.com/arVF4zf5lH — East Bay Municipal Utility District (@ebmud) October 2, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11068502" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A massive water main break has triggered flooding in an Alamo neighborhood. The main broke after midnight and at least 180 homes have been impacted.

Here’s an unconventional way to get to school and work- cars are using the Iron Horse Trail in Alamo to get around a water main break. pic.twitter.com/6FmcV4rixq — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 1, 2021

Terrible flooding situation in Alamo this morning. A water main broke around 12:45am and the water is still flowing- they have not been able to get to the gate valve to shut it off. Meanwhile 182 customers now have no water - no estimate on when service will be restored. pic.twitter.com/eGeEEy6gA8 — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 1, 2021

ALAMO, Calif. (KGO) -- Water service is back for nearly 180 Alamo residents after a massive water break flooded streets Friday morning.The East Bay Municipal Utility District told ABC7 News on Saturday crews are finishing up the repair, then will backfill the hole.Hemme Avenue between Danville Blvd and the Iron Horse Trail remains closed, but the agency said it is expected to reopen on Sunday.On Friday, East Bay MUD said an 8-inch asbestos cement main broke in the area of Hemme Avenue and Danville Boulevard. It was installed in the 1950s and the age of the pipe likely contributed to it bursting, officials said.Water gushed for hours as crews attempted to access the main valve that was buried under mud.East Bay MUD was alerted at 12:44 a.m. on Friday, and the first crew was on the scene at 1:23 a.m. The water was finally shut off before 11 a.m.Nearly 180 households were impacted.There is no estimate as to how much water was lost.This is the third water main break in Alamo in the past week.