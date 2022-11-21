Alexis Gabe's family holds vigil where her remains were discovered

The family of murdered Oakley woman Alexis Gabe held a vigil in Northern California at the scene where some of her remains were found.

PLYMOUTH, Calif. (KGO) -- On Saturday, the family of Oakley murdered woman Alexis Gabe held a vigil in Northern California at the scene where some of her remains were found.

The Gabe family traveled to the Gold Rush town of Plymouth in Amador County about 80 miles East of Oakley.

VIDEO: Remains of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe found in Amador Co., officials confirm

An orange flag marks the spot where Sheriff's investigators made the discovery.

RELATED: Other items found with Alexis Gabe's remains in Amador County, Oakley police say

Investigators say Gabe's former boyfriend - Marshall Jones - killed her.

Jones was later shot and killed by authorities in the Seattle area as they tried to arrest him in June.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live