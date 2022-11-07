LIVE SOON: Oakley Police hold press conference after remains of missing woman Alexis Gabe found

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Oakley Police are holding a press conference on Monday after it was confirmed on Friday that the remains of missing woman Alexis Gabe were found.

After a months-long search, the 24-year-old's partial remains were located in a remote part of Amador County Thursday in the town of Plymouth, following a tip to law enforcement.

Gabe had been missing since January 2022.

Her family has announced preparations for a celebration of life scheduled just two days after the one-year anniversary of her disappearance and a candlelight vigil in December.

Gabe disappeared on Jan. 26, when she was last seen leaving the Antioch home of her former boyfriend, Marshall Jones.

Her car was found in Oakley but there was no sign of her.

Investigators say they determined Jones drove to the area where Alexis' remains were found in the hours following her disappearance. Police shared grim details with the Gabe family about the trash bags Jones was seen carrying to his mother's house.

Jones was killed in a Seattle suburb in June when police moved in to arrest him.

There were large-scale community searches for Alexis. The KlaasKids Foundation assisted in the efforts. Founder Marc Klaas' own daughter Polly was murdered in the 1990s.

"It's a difficult time for the family. We need to keep them in our hearts. We hope they can move forward and honor Alexis' life," Klaas said.

