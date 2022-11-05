Family: Celebration of life, candlelight vigil scheduled for Alexis Gabe after remains found

Remains of Alexis Gabe, a Oakley woman who has been missing since January, have been found in Amador County, officials confirmed on Friday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The family of Alexis Gabe, a missing Oakley woman whose remains have been found and identified, is announcing preparations for a celebration of life and a candlelight vigil.

Gabe had been missing since January, and officials on Friday confirmed that her partial remains were found.

The remains belonging to the 24-year-old were located in the town of Plymouth in Amador County Thursday, and the identity was confirmed by a forensic odontologist.

RELATED: Remains of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe found in Amador Co., officials confirm

Her father, Gwyn Gabe, posted to Facebook saying that the celebration of life will be held in Oakley on January 28, 2023, which is two days after the one-year anniversary of her disappearance. The family will announce the venue once it is confirmed, but can only invite 250 guests. Once they create an event, those who want to attend can reserve a spot.

They also have a community candlelight vigil scheduled for December 9.

"I hope you can come pray with us. Alexis would appreciate your presence that night," Gwyn Gabe's post said.

RELATED: Alexis Gabe's family holds protest, wants DA to file charges against suspected killer's mother

Alexis Gabe disappeared on Jan. 26, where she was last seen leaving the Antioch home of her former boyfriend, Marshall Jones.

Her car was found in Oakley but there was no sign of her.

Investigators say they determined Jones drove to the area where Alexis' remains were found in the hours following her disappearance.

RELATED: Alexis Gabe: Missing Oakley woman's parents share conversation with murder suspect's mother

Jones was killed in a Seattle suburb in June when police moved in to arrest him.

Officials say a press conference will be scheduled for early next week.

Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live