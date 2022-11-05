Remains of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe found in Amador Co., officials confirm

The family of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe believes that bones found in the town of Pioneer may belong to her.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Partial remains of Alexis Gabe, a Oakley woman who has been missing since January, have been found, the City of Oakley confirmed on Friday.

The remains belonging to the 24-year-old was located in the town of Plymouth in Amador County Thursday, and the identity was confirmed Friday by a forensic odontologist.

RELATED: Alexis Gabe's family holds protest, wants DA to file charges against suspected killer's mother

The video in the media player above is from a previous report.

Gabe disappeared on Jan. 26, where she was last seen leaving the Antioch home of her former boyfriend, Marshall Jones.

Her car was found in Oakley but there was no sign of her.

RELATED: Alexis Gabe: Missing Oakley woman's parents share conversation with murder suspect's mother

Investigators say they determined Jones drove to the area where Alexis' remains were found in the hours following her disappearance.

Jones was killed in a Seattle suburb in June when police moved in to arrest him.

Officials say a press conference will be scheduled for early next week.

Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live