SF school board member Alison Collins sues district, colleagues after surfacing of offensive tweets

SF school board strips Collins from VP role over anti-Asian tweets

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Alison Collins, the embattled vice president of the San Francisco School Board, has filed a lawsuit against the district and her colleagues, saying they violated her First Amendment rights with their response to her posts on Twitter.

The lawsuit says the district and her colleagues infringed on her right to free speech when they resurfaced her tweets from December 2016, back when she was a private, non-governmental employee.

The tweets, aimed at Asian Americans, were brought to light in recent weeks and called offensive.

San Francisco Board of Education Vice President Alison Collins' apologized for her offensive tweets aimed at Asian Americans as multiple board members called for her resignation.



This comes at a time when hate crimes and violent attacks on the Asian community, particularly Asian seniors, are on a rampant rise.

Many have called for her to resign from her seat on the school board.

Collins apologized for the tweets, but refused to resign. The school board has since stripped her of her title as vice president.

She and her camp have organized a rally in her support. It's happening tonight at the San Francisco School Board headquarters on Franklin Street in San Francisco.

