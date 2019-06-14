Alligator spotted with knife stuck in the middle of its head in Texas

Families inside Orchard Lakes Estates in Fort Bend County are angered and upset by a recent alligator sighting.Their anger is not because of the animal's demeanor or size, but because it appeared to need help."I saw him swimming and then I saw him turn, like swimming towards me, and I saw something sticking out of his head," said Erin Weaver. "It looked like a steak knife that was sticking out of his head, I don't know if it was in his eye, but it looked, if it wasn't in his eye it was very close to his eye."The lakeside community, nestled off the Grand Parkway and Highway 90, is known for the reptile residents that live alongside their human counterparts."Almost every morning I see them," said Weaver, who has lived here for six years with no concern for the wild animals. "Never have I seen them aggressive or even defensive, if you walk by and startle, them they just go under water."Her photos of the injured gator have made the rounds on neighborhood social media groups, drawing concern for how this happened."I feel that somebody did this on purpose," she said. "I can't imagine this animal going after somebody that they would have to defend themselves, because we've never had that happen before."Weaver and her neighbors are hoping to find aid for the animal soon, saying, "I want to get help for this alligator, I don't want to see an alligator swimming around with a knife in his head and suffering."Our sister station, ABC13 Eyewitness News, reached out to Fort Bend Co. Sheriff's Office. They tell us they can only take a report once a deputy witnesses the hurt animal.Weaver says Texas Parks and Wildlife was contacted and neighbors are expecting a game warden to check out the gator next Monday.We also spoke with the Brazos Bend State Park Superintendent who tells us gators are very resilient and infection resistant.Superintendent Chris Bishop is optimistic this gator is not in pain and could live like this for some time.