fashion

Disney Princess-inspired wedding dresses to be released in 2020

Have you ever dreamed of walking down the aisle dressed in a gown inspired by a Disney Princess? You soon can.

Allure Bridals will release their new Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection this spring. The collection features 16 gowns inspired by your favorite princesses, including Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Snow White, Tiana and more.



The collection will be available at select bridal boutiques across the country, including at Kleinfeld Bridal. The cost of the dresses in the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection ranges from $1,200 to $2,500.

A platinum collection will also be released this year. Prices for those dresses range from $3,500 to $10,000.

The gowns will be unveiled at New York Bridal Fashion Week in April.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionwedding dressdisneyfashionwedding
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FASHION
Face mask fashion during and after coronavirus.
How to shape up your eyebrows at home
Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy
Macy's to open with new rules customers will have to follow
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Bay Area front-line workers receive high-flying salute
Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag
More TOP STORIES News