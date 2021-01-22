Race and Culture

National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman working with SF organization to inspire next wave of writers

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- National Youth Poet Laureate and Los Angeles native Amanda Gorman captured hearts and the imagination of our country in crisis during Wednesday's Inauguration of President Biden.

A San Francisco-based organization Gorman partners with is working to inspire the next generation of creative writers.

RELATED: Lin-Manuel Miranda surprises Amanda Gorman with message during GMA interview

"It's not often you wake up on a morning feeling likes this," said Amanda Gorman, 2017 National Youth Poet Laureate on GMA Thursday morning.

"It was all so daunting at the same time, I was honestly scared of writing such a poem I wasn't sure I could do it justice," Gorman said.

The 22-year-old poet may have had doubts, but those who know her know she was prepared for this moment.

VIDEO: LA poet Amanda Gorman, 22, recites 'The Hill We Climb' at inauguration ceremony
EMBED More News Videos

A Los Angeles woman became the youngest inaugural poet when she performed an original poem at President Joe Biden's swearing-in ceremony.



"Amanda showed us all what's possible. She truly embodies our mission," said Laura Brief, CEO of 826 National.

826 National is a San Francisco-based national non-profit dedicated to strengthening creative writing skills in students aged 6 to 18-years-old.

Gorman serves on the board of the organization and is featured in instructional videos used to coach young writers in their journey.

826 National typically serves 9,000 students in San Francisco each year. This year, due to COVID-19, the organization is working closely with 2,300 students who attend the San Francisco Unified School District.

"Reading is access. That's tremendously important, but writing is power," said Brief. "We strive to ensure that the power and joy of writing is getting into the hands of young people."

WATCH: Newly-named San Francisco Poet Laureate performs for ABC7 News
EMBED More News Videos

San Francisco Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin performed his poem "Blood in My Eye" from his 2015 book "Someone's Dead Already" during his interview with ABC7 Race & Culture Reporter Julian Glover.



Newly-named San Francisco Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin applauds Gorman on acing a tough assignment.

"I think she she pulled it off. She did the best she could with what is actually a dangerous moment because we were in danger of going back to sleep," said Eisen-Martin.

In the spirit of the poet laureate title, Eisen-Martin plans to use his platform to encourage change and social activism.

"Poetry (should be) tied to really the process of increasing social awareness of people's powers and participation in resistance, in a movement," said Eisen Martin.

826 National is currently running a fundraising campaign to create writing programs for more students across the country. Click here to make a contribution.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscochildrenpoetrybooksreadingu.s. & worldrace in americanonprofitrace and culture
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE AND CULTURE
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
Bernice King says MLK's teachings not to be misquoted for comfort
Oakland volunteers clean community for 40 days in honor of MLK
East Bay community celebrates MLK Day with car parade
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EDD delays threaten unemployment pay for thousands in CA
3 storms to bring rain, snow showers to Bay Area
Yosemite closure extended, park will reopen Tuesday
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake in Concord rattles East Bay
Thursday marks 1 year since COVID-19 was discovered in US
For many CA seniors, getting COVID vaccine is luck of the draw
Business takes pride in Kamala Harris' Oakland roots
Show More
Eli Lilly says antibody can prevent COVID-19 illness in nursing homes
1 year ago today: 1st confirmed COVID-19 case in US
Coronavirus: 500 doses to be given Friday at City College of SF
South Bay man accused of murdering wife, young daughter
Dear Democracy: Bay Area reacts to Biden's inaugural message
More TOP STORIES News