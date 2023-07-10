Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2023

Amazon Prime Day is coming up fast, with major sales already piling in. Here's what to know about the annual sales event:

What is Prime Day?

Like Black Friday for the summer, Prime Day is Amazon's yearly sitewide sale for Prime members. Prices from TVs to Levi jeans are slashed, so it's definitely the time to snag your must-haves.

When is Prime Day 2023?

The 2023 sales event will be held July 11th and 12th, with deals in tech, beauty, home, and more.

How do I sign up for Amazon Prime?

Amazon's offering a 30-day free trial period to join Prime. With Prime, you'll have access to exclusive deals, as well as early access to Prime Day deals.

Check out these roundups for deals you won't want to miss:

Best Pet Deals

Best Tech Deals

Best Home Deals

And here are other Prime Day deals:

1. Kindle Paperwhite Bundle - $162.97

Get in more reading time with the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle. The bundle includes Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, fabric cover, and wireless charging dock, with a charge lasting up to 10 weeks.

2. Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation - $64.99

At nearly half its original prices, these fashionable Echo Buds come with active noise cancellation and a long-lasting battery to help you get through daily meetings and gym sessions in style.

3. Amazon Fire TV 43" - $259.99

Amazon calls this the "TV for TV lovers." With vivid picture quality, bring your favorite movies and TV shows to life. Stream over a million movies and TV shows.

4. Bissell, All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop - $129.99

Say goodbye to your old mopper with this All-in-One Vac-And-Steam Mop that erases dust bunnies and sanitizes your floor in one movement. A clean house just got so much cleaner.

5. COSORI Air Fryer Pro - $79

If you don't have an air fryer yet, it's time to change that. A fan-favorite in every modern kitchen, the COSORI Air Fryer Pro is dishwasher safe, eliminates the oil and cooks your food with minimal hassle. At 20% off, this little kitchen helper is an absolute bargain.

