SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- The CHP has canceled an AMBER Alert that was issued for a 14-year-old girl late last night.Authorities believed the girl was abducted from her home in rural Idaho by two men and may have been heading to Santa Rosa.They were identified as 35-year-old Carmelo Villanueva Galarza and 18-year-old Sergio Anaya Alcantar.Officials won't say where they were found because the incident was still ongoing.