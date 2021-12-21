missing girl

Search is on for missing 3-year-old girl in Texas who may be in 'grave, immediate danger'

Lina Sadar Khil was last seen at a playground near her apartment complex on Monday evening.
By Kiara Alfonseca
EMBED <>More Videos

Search is on for missing 3-year-old girl in Texas

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 3-year-old Lina Sadar Khil who authorities say may be in "grave, immediate danger."

Lina was last seen on Monday between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. at a playground in San Antonio, according to police. She was with her mother who left her alone for an unknown amount of time, police said. When Lina's mother returned, the young girl was gone, according to police.



A department spokesperson told ABC News there is no indication that Lina is with a family member.

Lina is white, about 4 feet tall and weighs 55 pounds. She has straight, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes.

This case is still active and being investigated, according to police.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information on the case to call SAPD Missing Person's Unit at 210-207-7660.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san antoniosafetysearchamber alertmissing girlmissing person
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
MISSING GIRL
Officials plead for help in finding teen following tornado outbreak
Kidnapping of teen at Santa Rosa gas station was a prank, police say
Mother of missing teen found in NYC charged with endangerment
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
TOP STORIES
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Bay Area man drives nearly 1,000 miles to get home from Tahoe
COVID-19: SF tightens vaccine, indoor masking mandates
Marin family spending $1,500 to COVID test guests for NYE party
NFL legend, Raiders great John Madden dies unexpectedly at 85
New California laws that will take effect on Jan. 1
Report: Apple hands out $180K bonuses to keep top engineers
Show More
CA's COVID test positivity rate quadruples in last 2 weeks
San Francisco's New Year's Eve fireworks show canceled
Global COVID cases up by 11% last week: WHO
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Pro sports world heartbroken by death of NFL icon John Madden
More TOP STORIES News