Police are searching for a suicidal father who abducted his 18-month-old son from an Arleta home on Thursday afternoon.John Jose took his son Jaden from the 9500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. without consent from the boy's biological mother, according to the LAPD.Jose reportedly threatened to take the boy out of state and also threatened to kill himself.Authorities issued an AMBER Alert shortly before 11:30 p.m.Jose is described as a 30-year-old Asian male standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.He was last seen in a 2004 dark blue 4-door Audi with the license plate number 7ZVX343.The boy reportedly stands 2 feet tall and weighs around 27 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue tank top and grey pants.If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jose or his son, please contact the Foothill Watch Commander at 818-756-8861.