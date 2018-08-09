AMBER ALERT

AMBER Alert issued after suicidal father abducts infant son from Arleta home

EMBED </>More Videos

John Jose took his son Jaden from the 9500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. without consent from the boy's biological mother, according to the LAPD.

By ABC7.com staff
ARLETA, LOS ANGELES --
Police are searching for a suicidal father who abducted his 18-month-old son from an Arleta home on Thursday afternoon.

John Jose took his son Jaden from the 9500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. without consent from the boy's biological mother, according to the LAPD.

Jose reportedly threatened to take the boy out of state and also threatened to kill himself.

Authorities issued an AMBER Alert shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Jose is described as a 30-year-old Asian male standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in a 2004 dark blue 4-door Audi with the license plate number 7ZVX343.

The boy reportedly stands 2 feet tall and weighs around 27 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue tank top and grey pants.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jose or his son, please contact the Foothill Watch Commander at 818-756-8861.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
abductionchild abductionchild in caramber alertLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AMBER ALERT
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
AMBER ALERT: Girl in 'extreme danger' after possible abduction
Hayward teen girl found safe after AMBER Alert; Suspect detained
Missing baby found safe, father taken into custody in Harlem
More amber alert
Top Stories
Some California State Lottery executives accused of lewd behavior
Vallejo mom intentionally set herself on fire, killing daughters, police say
Smoke from California wildfires reaches NYC
Barricaded suspect taken into custody in Redwood City
San Francisco 49ers make comeback to win first preseason game
$40,000 worth of bikes stolen from San Francisco shop
Pacifica button collector's $751 StubHub flub
Outside Lands kicks off Friday
Show More
Ghost Ship fire victims' family members express grief, outrage
Apple says iPhones don't eavesdrop
Retired deputy cycles across country to honor fallen partner
BART Board tables vote on several proposed safety measures
Defense Dept. ties with Silicon Valley could grow with Space Force plan
More News