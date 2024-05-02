American families plead for safe return of loved ones wrongfully detained internationally

WASHINGTON (KGO) -- A roundtable House Foreign Affairs Committee meeting might not get the same attention as WNBA star Brittney Griner on ABC News describing her time in a Russian prison, but similar topics were discussed this week.

Several families who have loved ones who are being wrongfully detained in other countries attended the committee meeting.

"Now for 628 days he's been held hostage in a basement cell by the Taliban intelligence services," said Anna Corbett describing her son being held in Afghanistan.

"Eleven years, eight months, and one week," said Debra Tice whose son was kidnapped in Syria.

"He was stopped at a checkpoint and wrongfully detained until today we don't know why and what happened," said Maryam Kamalmaz whose father was detained in Syria.

"We last heard from my dad in October and he could barely make out the words he was saying because he had so many stabbing chest pains and difficulty breathing," said Gazelle Sharmahd describing her father Jimmy.

Sharmahd says he's being held in Iran, leaving his family in California fearing for the worst.

There are currently 49 Americans wrongfully detained in other countries according to the James Foley Foundation. Those at this meeting also have loved ones being held in Afghanistan, Syria, and Russia.

News of the trade agreement to help get Brittney Griner back to the US was addressed.

"How do we cherry-pick hostages? And that should not happen," said Sharmahd. "We should not have a celebrity like Brittney Griner being brought out while Paul Whelan is left behind."

"I do give the administration some credit but I also want to raise some issues," said Representative Michael McCaul of the 10th District in Texas. "For instance we traded Viktor Bout, one of the world's most notorious arms dealers called 'The Merchant of Death' for Brittney Griner, a basketball player who had a vape pipe. If we are going to do trades I think the trade should be a fair trade."

Lawmakers though, vowing to try and do more for families with missing loved ones.

"This cannot be acceptable on the global stage," said representative Haley Stevens of the 11th District in Michigan.

"You do matter, your loved ones that are being held do matter," said Representative Gregory Meeks of the 5th District in New York.

"If these families want us to talk and advocate I think we should do it," said Representative Al Green of the 9th District of Texas.

Now, there's hope for more dialogue and negotiations to get these wrongfully detained individuals back to America.

