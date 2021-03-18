american idol

Bobby Bones on being an 'American Idol' mentor during COVID

Watch American Idol Sunday on ABC!
By Bob Monek
NEW YORK -- Bobby Bones is back as American Idol's in-house mentor this season, helping the singing hopefuls try to improve their performance.

Bones says the pandemic has changed how he approaches his role.

"In the past, when these contestants would need a hand on their shoulder to be talked to because they're going through a rough situation at home or on the show, that's what I would do. I would put my hand on their shoulder. I'd give them a hug. Can't do that obviously," he explained. "The only difference for me is I stand 6 feet away. I really didn't hang out with them. I try to create bonds before we went on camera and after we went on camera."

Idol's Hollywood Week kicks off 2 nights of shows on Sunday. Bones says it's the first crack in the door that we are getting back to some kind of normal.

"It's really the first time you could be back with folks when they are performing in a room with other people. So the spirit that I think we are all starting to feel now about life is what was in that room and I think it comes through on the screen," Bones said.

RELATED | Final auditions bring tears and inspiration

The two-nights of competition opens with the Genre Challenge and a twist - some fan favorites from the auditions get a shot at performing. Bones says night 2 fearturing Hollywood Duets provided yet another twist.

"The judges had an idea of why don't they pair people together," he said. "The judges picked people based on their skill set, their talent and what they would bring to the duet."

You can check out every audition on American Idol's YouTube channel.

Hollywood Week on 'American Idol' airs Sunday and Monday on ABC!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbronxbrooklynentertainmentlionel richiemusicryan seacrestkaty perryluke bryansandy kenyonamerican idol
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
Final 'Idol' auditions bring tears and inspiration
American Idol Week 4 Recap: Alyssa Wray, Beane and other memorable moments
American Idol Recap: The contestant who brought Lionel Richie to tears
Claudia Conway wants to be the next 'American Idol'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows fiery crash between train, truck in Oakland
Abducted 2-year-old Oakland boy found safe
CA Dreaming: Golden State's coastline among world's best
3 arrested in shocking attack on older Asian man in SF laundromat
Forever Changed: The future of the workplace after COVID-19
Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
SFPD Chief addresses 'horrific' spike in anti-Asian violence
Show More
Becerra confirmed to head up Biden's ambitious health agenda
Why timing of possible recall election could benefit Newsom
March Madness: How to join the ESPN Tournament Challenge
AccuWeather forecast: Rain and breezy today, spring weekend ahead
CHS: Could too much pot make you sick?
More TOP STORIES News