NEW YORK --Talk about hangry.
A woman went on a rampage in the Bronx -- all over a beef patty.
Police released video showing the woman smash the restaurant's windows with a bat. The owner of the store says it cost almost $2,000 to repair the glass windows, and that they are still picking up shattered glass weeks later.
It happened last month at the "Back Home Restaurant" on 169th Street in Claremont.
Police said she was angry because the restaurant was out of beef patties. Luckily, nobody was injured.
Police are still searching for the suspect. Employees say the woman is not exactly a stranger - she is a regular customer, and they have had conversations with her about her pregnancy. They say she was 'always cordial' - until now.
Were the beef patties worth the ... beef? According to one Yelp review, they are "Without a doubt the best beef patties (they) have ever eaten."
This incident strikes similarities to a man's rampage at a Brooklyn deli in November. In the video, the man demanded that workers make his "toasted cinnamon raisin bagel with bacon, egg, and cheese right now."
The owner says the sad part is if the woman had just waited ten more minutes, the beef patty would've been ready.
