VIDEO: Man goes berserk when bagel sandwich not ready fast enough in Brooklyn

Police say the customer attacked the worker, throwing food and other items at him.

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn --
New video shows a customer's violent rampage at a Brooklyn deli, and it was all over a bagel.

The attack happened on Sunday, November 25 inside the deli on Flushing Avenue in East Williamsburg. It was around 4:30 a.m.

Police say the customer attacked the worker, throwing food and other items at him after his cinnamon toasted raisin bagel with bacon, egg and cheese didn't come fast enough.

The worker says the customer was drunk. He suffered some bruising and swelling.

The man wanted for questioning is described as Hispanic, in his late teens or early 20s, with a thin build and a dark beard. He was last seen wearing all green clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
