Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" debuts new supervillain, Kang.

NEW YORK CITY -- Paul Rudd stars as Ant-Man for the third time, but it's a new bad guy that's got everyone talking online.

Box office predictions call for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" to gross more than $100 million on opening weekend.

The latest installment in the Ant-Man saga is more ambitious and more visually stunning than the first two movies, with fewer jokes from the lead character.

Paul Rudd is likable, while Evangeline Lilly is equally approachable. Call them down-to-earth folks with super powers.

Scott's mother, played by Michelle Pfeiffer, is back home with her family after years spent in the sub-atomic space.

What begins in such a light-hearted manner quickly turns dark when the family is sucked back in to the quantum realm thanks to tinkering by Scott's daughter.

Scott's mother spent so much time in the quantum realm, that she is well acquainted with the villainous Kang played by Johnathan Majors.

"He can re-write existence and shatter timelines. You cannot trust him," the character warns.

Kang will seemingly do almost anything to escape the quantum realm.

So calm and yet so evil, his "mechanized organism designed only for killing" or "MODOK" for short, proves a worthy accessory for hollywood's newest big star.

There is nothing more exciting than seeing a new star emerge in a single movie.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is now playing on the big screen. Check your local theater for dates and show times.