3 arrested in connection with attempted robbery at Antioch jewelry store

(Shutterstock file)

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) --
Police in Antioch on Friday arrested three people in connection with the attempted armed robbery of a jewelry store.

The Antioch Police Department identified the suspects as a 15-year-old male from Oakland, a 16-year-old male from Pittsburg and a 26-year-old male from Oakland.

On Friday at 10:41 a.m., the three armed suspects attempted to rob Lauryn Jewelers at 5887 Lone Tree Way, police said.

As the suspects fled the store, the clerk called 911 and was able to give police a description of the suspects and their vehicle.

Officers located the suspects' vehicle driving on state Highway 4 and pursued it until the vehicle became disabled and stopped in the area of the highway bypass and Fairview Avenue.

The suspects then fled on foot into a nearby retirement community in Brentwood.

Antioch police, with the assistance of the Brentwood Police Department and the Pittsburg Police Department, established a perimeter around the neighborhood and were able to locate and arrest the suspects without further incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
jewelry theftrobberyarmed robberyarrestAntioch
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News