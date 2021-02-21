Suspect arrested in drive-by shooting of emergency responders in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. -- A Stockton man was arrested in Richmond late Saturday for suspicion of attempted murder in the drive-by shooting incident that injured a firefighter and a paramedic in Antioch.

The arrest followed a pursuit that traversed two counties and ended moments after the suspect's vehicle collided with a parked vehicle in Richmond. Antioch police have not yet released the suspect's name or age.

The incident began shortly before 9 p.m., when Contra Costa firefighters and an ambulance from American Medical Response responded to a call for someone requiring medical attention in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Auto Center Drive.

Police said that while the first responders were caring for the patient, a silver SUV drove by and someone inside fired shots at them. The vehicle drove by a second time and someone inside fired a second series of shots.

A 31-year-old firefighter was shot in the foot and a 58-year-old paramedic was shot in the leg. Both men are being treated for injuries at local hospitals where they are in stable condition and are expected to survive.

The SUV fled the scene westbound on Highway 4 toward Pittsburg, police said, pursued by Antioch officers on a chase that went through Contra Costa and Alameda counties and finally to Richmond, when the suspect's SUV collided with a parked car. Police said the suspect then attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody by Richmond Police and CHP officers. A firearm was also found at the scene.

Antioch police detectives are continuing to investigate and ask that anyone with information about the incident call the department at (925) 778-2441, call Det. Brogdon at (925) 779-6895, or text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.

