Apple Fire spreads to 1,900 acres in Riverside County, destroys 1 home as evacuation orders remain in place

A wildfire in the Cherry Valley area of Riverside County remained 0% contained on Saturday morning.
By
CHERRY VALLEY, Calif. -- A wildfire in the Cherry Valley area of Riverside County remained 0% contained on Saturday morning after spreading to 1,900 acres and prompting mandatory evacuation orders, officials said.

At least one home and two outbuildings were destroyed by the Apple Fire, which began shortly before 5 p.m. Friday near Oak Glen Road and Apple Tree Lane. No injuries have been reported.

RELATED: 1 hospitalized after 2-alarm apartment building fire near SF's Fisherman's Wharf

Responding firefighters in the air and on the ground attacked the flames in an effort to protect homes that were threatened, performing water drops from helicopters and establishing fire lines.

EMBED More News Videos

As Southern California is hit by a scorching heat wave, a brush fire broke out in the Cherry Valley area of Riverside County Friday evening, quickly burning at least 700 acres.


An evacuation order was issued for the area north of Cherry Valley Boulevard, west of Highland Springs Avenue and east of Beaumont Avenue. An evacuation center was established at Beaumont High School, located at 39139 Cherry Valley Blvd. in Beaumont.

An evacuation warning was later issued for residents north of Wilson Street, who were urged to be prepared to leave if ordered.

RELATED: Massive 5-alarm fire burns multiple buildings in San Francisco's SOMA, Mission, forward progress stopped

Firefighters can again expect triple-digit temperatures in the area as they continue to battle the flames on Saturday.

Crews are expected to focus their efforts on the Banning Bluff area, said Captain Fernando Herrera of Cal Fire Riverside. "The fire made a good run last night, threatened a lot of the homes," he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cherry valleyriverside countysouthern californiabrush firefirefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Massive 5-alarm fire burns multiple buildings in SF
1 hospitalized after 2-alarm apartment building fire in SF
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SJ Mayor Sam Liccardo joins plaintiffs over 2020 census count
Witnesses say Bay Area visitors swarmed South Lake Tahoe park
Microsoft in advanced talks to buy TikTok's US business
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
East Bay man caught on video damaging neighbor's BLM sign
CA photographer offers photoshoot for brides-to-be amid COVID-19
Police investigating shooting in Berkeley
Show More
FDA: Red onions linked to salmonella outbreak affecting 31 states
Coronavirus live updates: CA now has more than 500,000 cases
East Bay couple faces challenges with high-risk birth, rare genetic disorder
San Mateo Co. residents prepare for businesses to likely shut down again
Georgia camp hit with COVID-19 outbreak didn't require masks
More TOP STORIES News