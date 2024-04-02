Application for 1st affordable housing site opens this week; prioritizing SFUSD teachers, employees

Applications for the first affordable housing building that will prioritize SFUSD employees and teachers is set to open on Tuesday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The day has come. Applications for the first affordable housing building that will prioritize San Francisco Unified School District employees and teachers is set to open on Tuesday.

"We are thrilled this is coming. We have been struggling with staffing and recruiting and retaining. It means so much to be able to have our educators have an option in the city where they can be close to our schools and focus on what is happening at school rather than worrying about affordable housing," said Dr. Matt Wayne, SFUSD Superintendent.

San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne is hoping affordable housing will help the district retain and attract more educators.

"There is a big need, about half of our employees live outside the city and we would love to have as many as possible in the city and we know one of the major barriers is affordable housing," said Dr. Wayne.

San Francisco is trying desperately to catch up on affordable housing for teachers, with options coming in the Sunset and Mission districts.

The Shirley Chisholm Village site is still under construction, but once finalized the 135-unit building will house San Francisco Unified School District employees and teachers.

According to the latest school district data, 15% of teachers in San Francisco spend more than 50% of their income on rent. Malcom X Academy Teacher Codion Isom is hoping he will be selected in the lottery process.

"I plan to apply tomorrow and for myself and my family it means a lot. Because I do have kids. I'm a single father and just for them to have more space," said Isom.

The building is located in the Sunset District and will have 24 studios, as well as 43 one-bedroom, 58 two-bedroom and 9 three-bedroom apartments. The site will also have amenities that will allow teachers to collaborate.

"A space where teachers can study and plan," said Isom.

The process has taken almost a decade. In 2015, the Board of Supervisors and Board of Education passed a resolution supporting housing for educators in the city.

The city says the project was delayed due to SFUSD budget cuts and the pandemic.

"We anticipate there will be a lot of demand for this housing and we are really excited that after tomorrow we will see how many people want to live in this type of housing," said Anne Stanley, Mayor's Office of Housing and Community Development and added, "What is really interesting about this project is that it utilize land that is currently owned by the school district but historically it hasn't been well utilized in the last 30 years or so."

The site is set to open in the fall of this year and the school district is already planning to expand it.

