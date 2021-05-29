Arts & Entertainment

3 major movie theater chains lift mask requirements for vaccinated

EMBED <>More Videos

Maskless movies? AMC, Regal lift requirement for vaccinated

Three major movie theater chains are ditching their face mask requirements.

AMC, Regal, and Cinemark all say fully vaccinated customers no longer have to wear a mask inside their theaters.

For others, masks will now be "strongly encouraged," but can be removed when eating or drinking.

The cinema chains point to the latest CDC guidance in making the changes but will abide by any more stringent state or local ordinances. When it comes to masking, California is planning to fully align with that guidance on June 15.

Theaters will continue other COVID-19 health safety measures, including reduced capacity and enhanced cleaning procedures.

Employees will still be required to wear face coverings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentface maskmoviesmovie theatermoviemovie newscoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News