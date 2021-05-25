SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gavin Newsom and Nancy Pelosi have a lot in common as prominent Democrats with strong ties to San Francisco, but are they also related as family members?
If you have a particularly generous view on extended family, then yes.
Gov. Gavin Newsom's aunt, Barbara Newsom, was once married to Ron Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi's brother-in-law. Barbara Newsom and Ron Pelosi divorced in 1977.
RELATED: Everything you need to know about the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom
That means for a while, Gavin Newsom was related to Nancy Pelosi's brother-in-law by marriage, but the familial relation between the two now-powerful Democrats was even more distant. Not to mention, the marriage tying the two families together ended when Gavin was 10 years old.
The two politicians have had far more occasions to cross paths in their political careers than they would have had at family reunions. Newsom is serving his first term as governor of California and facing a recall election in 2021. Pelosi is serving her 17th term in the House of Representatives and is Speaker of the House for the second time.
Are Gavin Newsom and Nancy Pelosi related? We explain
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News