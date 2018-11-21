Authorities arrest suspect accused of setting fire to housing construction site in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Federal officials have arrested a man they believe set one of the nine suspicious fires at housing construction sites.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, 45-year-old Dustin Bellinger is in custody. He's a construction worker. He's accused of setting fire to the Hollis Oak Apartments along Peralta Street in Oakland in late October.

Two other fires broke out that day, one at the Ice House Complex on West Grand Avenue.

So far, Bellinger hasn't been charged in connection with those fires.
