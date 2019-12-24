Authorities identify robbery suspect shot and killed by Air Force veteran at Kam's Market in Bay Point

Image from surveillance video of shooting at a grocery store in Bay Point, Calif. on Sunday, December 23, 2019.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Authorities have released the identity of the armed robbery suspect that was shot and killed by an Air Force veteran at Kam's Market in Bay Point on Sunday.

Deputies have identified the suspect as 31-year-old Michael Andrew of Merced.

In surveillance video, you can see Andrew hit and knock down the clerk, Mark Kasbrowicz, and then go for the cash in the drawer.

Kasbrowicz went down, but he didn't down for good; he crept back up, got pushed but didn't give up and then grabbed the store's gun.

RELATED: Veteran shoots, kills robbery suspect at Kam's Market in Bay Point

That's when the situation escalated -- Andrew started to hit Kasbrowicz and the gun went off. Andrew started to run and then you hear another shot -- Kasbrowicz shooting Andrew, who later collapsed and died. The second man got away.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.
