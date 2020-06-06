At least 1 suspect in custody after authorities respond to 'multiple critical incidents' in Santa Cruz County

BEN LOMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities are responding to "multiple critical incidents," including a shooting in the Santa Cruz mountains.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office tweeted Saturday afternoon that a shooting investigation is underway in the area of Alba Rd. and Highway 9 in Ben Lomond.



Authorities say they have at least one suspect in custody and to avoid the area as they continue to investigate this incident.

Minutes later the Santa Cruz Police Department tweeted units were responding to "multiple critical incidents" in the county and that all available units are supporting the multi-agency effort.



