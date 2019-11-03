Authorities search for suspect after carjacking on I-580 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The CHP is looking for a man who they say carjacked a driver on Interstate 580 in Oakland.

Officers say two cars were involved in an accident just before 6 a.m. near 35th Avenue.

A man got out of his car, pulled out a gun and threatened the other driver. That's when he fired a round into the air, then carjacked the driver, leaving his car behind.

That accident closed the freeway for about two hours.

The CHP says they found the carjacked vehicle overturned near 98th Avenue and Golf Links Road.

They do not believe anyone was hurt in the initial accident.
