LUXURY VEHICLES

68 Luxury cars, motorcycles valued at $5.2 million destroyed in smuggling crackdown

The Philippines president orders destruction of 68 luxury cars and motorcycles in anti-corruption crackdown. (Presidential Broadcast Staff - Radio TV Malacanan)

CAGAYAN, Philippines (KGO) --
Some of the most expensive cars in the world including, Lamborghini, Porsche and Mercedes-Benz were crushed into pieces during a smuggling crackdown in the Philippines.

Bulldozers smashed more than 60 luxury cars, along with Harley Davidson motorcycles on July 30.

The confiscated haul was worth more than $5.2 million dollars.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is known for his tough anti-crime policies. He said the destruction was meant to show the country as a place of investment and his strong stance against illegal importers.
LUXURY VEHICLES
