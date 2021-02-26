Pets & Animals

Safari West opens poll to name baby giraffe at the Sonoma Serengeti

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Safari West in Santa Rosa needs help naming their baby giraffe!

The quickly-growing boy was born on Saturday, February 13. He is already 6-feet tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Keepers at the Sonoma Serengeti have picked five names that you can vote on.

RELATED: Behind-the-scenes look at Safari West's virtual tours, called 'Zoomfari in Place'

The poll is on Safari West's website.

The choices are Valentino, Dobby, Patches, Vino and Ollie.

So far, Ollie is in the lead, followed by Valentino.

Voting closes on March 1 at midnight PST.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssanta rosasafaribay areawild animalsbaby giraffebaby animalscute animalsanimalspoll
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area restaurant offers $5K reward amid attacks on Asian Americans
J&J vaccine likely hours or days away from authorization in US
Map shows where recall Newsom signatures are coming from
Tiger Woods does not remember crash, sheriff says
5 Bay Area counties cut off vaccine supply to One Medical
Asian man stabbed in back in New York City's Chinatown
Car gets stuck on sinkhole on I-280 off-ramp in SF
Show More
Man has to pay $3K in surprise taxes after EDD mistake
Experts share advice on talking to children about mental health
Bay Area teen fashion designer organizes #StandForAsians rally
California halts system of shared vaccine codes after misuse
East Bay Regional Parks considers new policy for feral cats
More TOP STORIES News