Safari West opens poll to name baby giraffe at the Sonoma Serengeti

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Safari West in Santa Rosa needs help naming their baby giraffe!
The quickly-growing boy was born on Saturday, February 13. He is already 6-feet tall and weighs 130 pounds.
Keepers at the Sonoma Serengeti have picked five names that you can vote on.
The poll is on Safari West's website.
The choices are Valentino, Dobby, Patches, Vino and Ollie.
So far, Ollie is in the lead, followed by Valentino.
Voting closes on March 1 at midnight PST.
