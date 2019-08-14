North Carolina babysitter charged after 3-year-old slips out at 1 a.m., walks to nightclub

FAYETTEVILLE, N. C. -- A Fayetteville mom received a terrifying call from her babysitter telling her that her 3-year-old daughter was missing.

"She walked out the house at 1-something in the morning," said Brionna Walker, a mother of two. "I was just like, oh my God. I pray my daughter is OK. Anything could have happened since she walked out."

Her daughter London was found at a Fayetteville nightclub.



Police told ABC11 that the child walked a block away alone to Joe's Paradise & Lounge, a nearby club. The child was wearing pajamas and slippers.

The babysitter, Melinda Dial, 19, is facing child-abuse charges.

Walker told ABC11 that she was comfortable with Dial watching her children because she had watched them before.

"You just can't trust anyone with your kids," Walker said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
child abusemissing girlchild care
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area heat: 100-degree temps through Friday
Suspect released after being charged in attack of woman in SF
CHP motorcycle officer hit by car on Bay Bridge
Students return to Bay Area schools amid scorching heat
Report: Work anniversaries among cuts coming to Uber
Secret to marriage? Couple matches outfits for nearly 70 years
Dow plunges 800 points after recession signs emerge
Show More
Gilroy students return to class with extra counselors, security
15 apps parents should know about
Shivering kangaroo feels the effects of winter in Australia
ABC7 Catch-Up: Heat advisory, man chases phone thief, SF mural vote
A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault
More TOP STORIES News