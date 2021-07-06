back to school

SFUSD hosting town hall meetings to help students prepare for in-person instruction

By
SFUSD hosting 3 town hall meeting to address back-to-school plan

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We're just over a month away from San Francisco public schools returning to full-time in-person instruction on Aug. 16.

With the countdown on, there are still a lot of questions. Tuesday, the school district will hopefully answer them during a town hall.

There will be three different meetings this week in English, Spanish and Cantonese. They are for families and teachers as the district prepares to welcome students back for full-time in-person learning.

"We are looking forward to welcoming all students back in the fall, and appreciate the support from UCSF to ensure our families and staff are ready for a safe return," San Francisco Unified Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews said in a statement.

Educators say they will discuss the safety protocols that will be in place, the science behind the transmission of COVID-19 and state and county guidelines.

A high-ranking committee chair for the San Francisco Unified School District stepped down Tuesday, citing concerns the district isn't doing enough to address learning loss.



The guidelines for the schools is still pending, for example, they have not said whether masks will be required, but Tuesday night they have teamed up with UC San Francisco to start talking about what is known and what is in place.

The district says the meetings can be viewed on Zoom or on the district's Facebook page on the following dates:

Tuesday, July 6, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. - Townhall will be in English with interpretation if requested.
Wednesday, July 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. - Townhall will be in Spanish with English interpretation.
Thursday, July 8, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. - Townhall will be in Cantonese with English interpretation.
