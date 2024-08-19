What rising COVID-19 cases mean for Bay Area students returning to class

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new wave of COVID-19 is hitting California and the Bay Area is no exception with cases climbing as kids head back to school.

The first day for San Francisco Unified is bringing excitement for families but it's coming at a challenging time for COVID with a summer surge we just can't shake.

"We have a lot of COVID in the wastewater as high as 2022 in the summer and higher than last year," UCSF Infectious Diseases Expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said. "There's a lot of COVID that's potentially in the schools and the classrooms in general."

While each school district has its own COVID protocols, Dr. Chin-Hong says that in general kids with COVID can go back to school after 24 hours and don't have a fever. But he says it's important for them to wear a mask for at least five days if they go back to school.

Parents ABC7 News spoke with weren't too concerned.

"I'm not concerned about COVID anymore than I am about any other infectious disease," Oakland resident Adi Price said.

Dr. Chin-Hong is looking ahead to the winter season for when the current surge in COVID might get even worse.

"Hopefully we'll get over this hump of the summer," he said. "We'll have a lull, but the winter is what I'm really worried about."

The FDA is expected to sign-off on updated COVID-19 vaccines as early as this week, with both Pfizer and Moderna saying their vaccines should be available just days after.

"Get the COVID shot with the flu shot, every kid 6 months and older is eligible to get booster shots, it's really important to try to protect them so you can protect the household and to protect loved ones," Dr. Chin-Hong said.