Summer COVID surge could continue as school starts, Bay Area experts warn

For many, it's the first day of school. And with COVID wastewater levels being "very high" in California, the virus could surge in classrooms.

For many, it's the first day of school. And with COVID wastewater levels being "very high" in California, the virus could surge in classrooms.

For many, it's the first day of school. And with COVID wastewater levels being "very high" in California, the virus could surge in classrooms.

For many, it's the first day of school. And with COVID wastewater levels being "very high" in California, the virus could surge in classrooms.

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- For many, it's the first day of school. And with wastewater levels of COVID being "very high" in California, it means there's potential for the spread of the virus in classrooms.

"We're all excited about the start of the new school year," said Superintendent Dr. Brent Stephens with the Lafayette School District.

At Lafayette Elementary School, Tuesday marked the kickoff to being back in the classroom. Like many school districts around the Bay Area, new teachers have been hired. Food services are ready to go. And the spread of viruses is likely inevitable, including COVID.

MORE: More than half of US states reporting 'very high' COVID activity levels: CDC

We talked with health experts about the potential COVID surge.

"California interestingly and unfortunately is really a hotbed for COVID," said Dr. John Swartzberg, infectious disease professor at UC Berkeley Public Health.

Experts say while the rise in COVID cases appears close to plateauing, the start of school could potentially continue fueling the summer surge.

"With kids from preschool to grammar school to junior high and high school and college all going back now, that's going to exacerbate the problem so it's impossible to predict what's going to happen, but I expect we're going to see continued respiratory activity throughout the rest of this month and September," Dr. Swartzberg said.

MORE: SF scientists crack case of severe illness that put children 'on death's door' after COVID

Superintendent Stephens says it's an option for families to have their children mask at school, but it is not a requirement.

Contra Costa Deputy Health Officer Dr. Meera Sreenivasan says there "shouldn't be any stigma to a student that wants to mask."

Many experts say kids should stay home if they're sick.

"If it turns out to be COVID, follow CDC guidelines, keep them home for five days and if they're better and no fever for 24 hours they can come back to school but wear a mask for the next five days," Dr Swartzberg said.